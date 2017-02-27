Continental proposes 240 apartments on 27th Street in Oak Creek

Posted 5:48 pm, February 27, 2017
OAK CREEK — Oak Creek could get 240 apartments in a new development along 27th Street.

Continental Properties in Menomonee Falls proposed the project, which would be built on 24 acres near the future IKEA store.

The development would bring 12 two-story apartment buildings and up to 432 residents to the area.

Oak Creek’s Plan Commission will review the project Tuesday, February 28th.

