Drivers take note: WIS 67 resurfacing project in Village of Summit now underway

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has begun initial work on WIS 67, from US 18 to County DR, in the Village of Summit. This segment of roadway has deteriorated and is in need of resurfacing.

Improvements on the project also include:

Replacing the signals at US 18 and WIS 67

Rehabilitating the WIS 67 structures over the Bark River

Implementing various safety improvements

Beginning the week of March 6th, traffic will be restricted to a single lane operation along northbound WIS 67 at the Bark River for rehabilitation of the northbound structure. Upon completion of that work, traffic will then be restricted to a single lane operation along southbound WIS 67 at the Bark River for rehabilitation of the southbound structure. During these bridge operations, access to WIS 67 from Whitaker Lane will be closed.

The final phase of the project will implement pavement operations throughout the corridor and traffic signal work at WIS 67 and US 18.

The contractor, Payne & Dolan Inc., plans on completing the $1.2 million project in June. The schedule of work is weather dependent and subject to change.

More information about the WIS 67 resurfacing project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/wis67/