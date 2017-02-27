× Finalists named in FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2017 RAV4 Giveaway

MILWAUKEE — Military personnel and their families give so much – their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives. FOX6 and Toyota teamed up to salute our veterans and their families with a special contest just for them – the chance to win a 2017 Toyota RAV4! One lucky grand prize winner will receive a RAV4 XLE AWD SUV with loads of standard features. Toyota will even cover the sales tax, license and title fees. This incredible package is valued at approximately $30,000!

Congratulations to the six (6) finalists who were selected from the more than 100 nominations submitted. They are:

Kevin Watson

Philip Poulos, Jr.

Ryan Wick

Michell Christofferson

Cheryl Morris

Patrick Ndon

We’ll feature each of the six (6) finalists and determine the grand prize winner on FOX6 News at 4:00pm, live from the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The grand prize winner will be the happy owner of a beautiful, shiny, brand new 2017 Toyota RAV4!

Thanks to everyone who nominated a veteran or veteran’s family for the FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2017 RAV4 Giveaway.

And to all the veterans and their families – THANK YOU for your service and sacrifice.