Finalists named in FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2017 RAV4 Giveaway
MILWAUKEE — Military personnel and their families give so much – their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives. FOX6 and Toyota teamed up to salute our veterans and their families with a special contest just for them – the chance to win a 2017 Toyota RAV4! One lucky grand prize winner will receive a RAV4 XLE AWD SUV with loads of standard features. Toyota will even cover the sales tax, license and title fees. This incredible package is valued at approximately $30,000!
Congratulations to the six (6) finalists who were selected from the more than 100 nominations submitted. They are:
- Kevin Watson
- Philip Poulos, Jr.
- Ryan Wick
- Michell Christofferson
- Cheryl Morris
- Patrick Ndon
We’ll feature each of the six (6) finalists and determine the grand prize winner on FOX6 News at 4:00pm, live from the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The grand prize winner will be the happy owner of a beautiful, shiny, brand new 2017 Toyota RAV4!
Thanks to everyone who nominated a veteran or veteran’s family for the FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2017 RAV4 Giveaway.
And to all the veterans and their families – THANK YOU for your service and sacrifice.