Finalists named in FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2017 RAV4 Giveaway

Posted 4:15 pm, February 27, 2017, by
toyotasalutevets17_770x433-2

MILWAUKEE — Military personnel and their families give so much – their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives.  FOX6 and Toyota teamed up to salute our veterans and their families with a special contest just for them – the chance to win a 2017 Toyota RAV4!  One lucky grand prize winner will receive a RAV4 XLE AWD SUV with loads of standard features.  Toyota will even cover the sales tax, license and title fees.  This incredible package is valued at approximately $30,000!

Congratulations to the six (6) finalists who were selected from the more than 100 nominations submitted.  They are:

  • Kevin Watson
  • Philip Poulos, Jr.
  • Ryan Wick
  • Michell Christofferson
  • Cheryl Morris
  • Patrick Ndon

We’ll feature each of the six (6) finalists and determine the grand prize winner on FOX6 News at 4:00pm, live from the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.  The grand prize winner will be the happy owner of a beautiful, shiny, brand new 2017 Toyota RAV4!

Thanks to everyone who nominated a veteran or veteran’s family for the FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2017 RAV4 Giveaway.

And to all the veterans and their families – THANK YOU for your service and sacrifice.