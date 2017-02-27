George W. Bush on President Trump and Russia: “We all need answers”

Posted 8:04 am, February 27, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Former U.S President George W. Bush speaks at the opening ceremony of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 24, 2016 in Washington, DC. The museum is opening thirteen years after Congress and President George W. Bush authorized its construction. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Former U.S President George W. Bush speaks at the opening ceremony of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 24, 2016 in Washington, DC. The museum is opening thirteen years after Congress and President George W. Bush authorized its construction. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush says “we all need answers” on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump’s team and the Russian government, and he defended the media’s role in keeping world leaders in check.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Bush says he would trust Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr to decide if a special prosecutor is necessary. But, Bush says, “I think we all need answers … I’m not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered.”

Bush also defended the media’s role in keeping leaders in check, noting “power can be addictive.” He says: “It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent, free press when we’re not willing to have one ourselves.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s