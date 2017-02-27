Gov. Walker among group that met with Pres. Trump on Obamacare: “We’re gonna fix the problems”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Governor Scott Walker was among a group of governors visiting the White House on Monday, February 27th to meet with President Donald Trump.

The focus of the meeting was the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

After the meeting, Governor Walker didn't offer up any details.

"We're gonna fix the problems of Obamacare and we're going to lay out a path going forward that ensures that people have the choices that they want, not that the government wants when it comes to healthcare -- and so we're pleased to be here with the President today. We'll defer to his State of the Union later in the week," Walker said.

Later Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan also met with President Trump.

After the meeting, he offered a little more insight.

"We're going to be rolling out our plan very soon. That's the legislative process. We're going to give people choice and freedom and that's what a patient-centered health care system does, and that is one of the reasons why we must repeal and replace Obamacare and that is top of our list this spring," Ryan said.

President Trump is expected to lay out his plans on health care when he addresses a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening.