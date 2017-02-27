“Heard an explosion:” Small plane crashes into 2 homes in Riverside, California

Posted 8:58 pm, February 27, 2017, by
Officials on the scene of a small plane crash in Riverside, California.

Officials on the scene of a small plane crash in Riverside, California.

RIVERSIDE, California — A small plane crashed into two homes Monday in Riverside, California, authorities said.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was killed or injured.

The Cessna 310 crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside Municipal Airport, according to Ian Gregor, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman. It had departed from Riverside en route to San Jose.

The crash occurred around 4:41 p.m. PT (7:41 p.m. ET) on Central and Streeter avenues, Lt. Charles Payne of the Riverside City Police Department said. Payne said passengers were removed from the plane. Adjacent homes have been evacuated, authorities said.

“I heard an explosion, witnessed a large plume of smoke coming from the scene and rushed over,” Chloe Hirohata, who lives nearby, told CNN in an email.

She added: “I did not know the people that lived in the house, sadly.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Riverside is located about 54 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s