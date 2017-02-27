× Jay Anderson case: Federal civil rights prosecution will not be undertaken against Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE — Federal authorities have finished their review of the Wauwatosa police office shooting death of Jay Anderson. The attorneys for Anderson’s children have been advised that a federal civil rights criminal prosecution of Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah will not be undertaken.

In a news release issued by the attorneys for the Anderson children, it said, “The Anderson family is extremely upset and disappointed with this most recent decision.”

Anderson was shot and killed by Officer Mensah on June 23, 2016 in Wauwatosa’s Madison Park. Officer Mensah opened fire after approaching Anderson, who was believed to be asleep. Police say Anderson had a gun. Family members believe he did nothing wrong.

There were no witnesses to this shooting, other than Officer Mensah and a 28-second video clip from Officer Mensah’s dash camera.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad sent the Anderson family attorney a letter detailing why the decision not to prosecute has been made. That letter says the following:

“Our review of the case indicates that there is no reasonable basis for a criminal prosecution here.”

Haanstad says “Officer Mensah’s explanation for the shooting was that he acted reasonably to protect himself from deadly force because there was a loaded hand gun on the front passenger seat of Mr. Anderson’s car and Mr. Anderson kept reaching for it despite the officers’ commands not to do so. No evidence contradicts Mensah factually.”

The letter also says a number of pieces of evidence corroborate Mensah’s version. It reads, “When other police arrived, they found a loaded hand gun on the front passenger seat, just as Mensah stated. Mr. Anderson’s DNA was later found on that gun.”

The letter adds, “The video recording of the incident from Officer Mensah’s squad car indicates that Mr. Anderson did repeatedly move his arm toward the gun as Mensah confronted him. Ultimately, Anderson did lean his whole body down toward this gun just before Mensah started firing.”

Lastly, the letter says “Mensah only fired for a few seconds while stepping backward and stopped firing when he perceived that the threat had been neutralized. This cuts against any inference that he somehow intentionally set out to kill Mr. Anderson.”

The news release from the Anderson family attorney added the following:

“The Anderson family has seen no accountability to-date for Jay’s death. It appears that the only way for the full facts to be analyzed and the accountability to be provided will be by way of a Federal civil rights lawsuit to be filed by Jay Anderson’s children in Federal Court.”

The Anderson family attorneys say they are awaiting final documents prepared by two law enforcement agencies to allow them to finish their review of the case. They say they will then discuss with the family the process of pursuing a civil rights lawsuit.

