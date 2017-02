KENOSHA — Kenosha police are seeking a suspect after a bank robbery on Monday evening, February 27th.

It happened at the Chase Bank near 29th Avenue and Washington Road around 5:40 p.m.

Police said a black male was being sought after this incident. It’s unclear how much money he got away with.

The robbery is under investigation.

