La La Land to be shown with live orchestra at The Riverside

Posted 6:26 am, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:29AM, February 27, 2017

MILWAUKEE — La La Land is coming to Milwaukee! The Riverside Theater announced Monday, February 27th that the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform the blockbuster film La La Land in concert on Friday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th.

Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition while hearing the orchestra perform the award-winning score by Wisconsin-native Justin Hurwitz.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at noon via Pabst Theater or Riverside Theater box offices or at pabsttheater.org.

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle, La La Land tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

