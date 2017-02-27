× Milwaukee gets set to kick off 2017 Neighborhood Cleanup Box Program

MILWAUKEE — The Department of Public Works will begin taking reservations for neighborhood cleanup boxes on Wednesday, March 1st at 414-286-3345.

The 2017 program will place up to 13 boxes each Saturday from April 22 through July 29. Boxes will be placed between 2:00 and 10:00 a.m., and picked up after 4:00 p.m. the same day to deter illegal dumping and also to maximize the use of the boxes by cleanup organizers.

The following criteria will be used to screen callers requesting cleanup boxes:

Requestors must organize a neighborhood cleanup prior to reserving a box

Boxes are only placed on accessible street corners – not on vacant lots or parking surfaces

Boxes are not placed for businesses, schools or churches

Boxes will not be relocated once placed – they will be removed if neighbors complain

Reservations are limited to 2 boxes per weekend (out of the maximum 13 boxes)

Organizers may only reserve boxes once every eight (8) weeks

The following items are not to be placed in cleanup boxes:

Construction and building materials

TVs, electronics & appliances

Tires

Tree limbs, leaves, grass – these items should be taken to the Drop Off Centers for proper recycling or composting

Recyclables (paper, cardboard, glass and plastic bottles, steel and aluminum cans) – these items should be taken to the Drop Off Centers for proper recycling

Hazardous waste (paint thinner, pesticides, used motor oil, etc.) – these items should be taken to one of the three (3) Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) Household Hazardous Waste sites. Information regarding locations and hours is located online at mmsd.com/household-hazardous-waste

Neighborhood groups are encouraged to use these containers to clean up and beautify their communities. Residents who witness private contractors illegally dumping items into cleanup boxes should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at their non-emergency number:

414-933-4444.