Rep. Mark Pocan bringing immigrant to President Trump’s congressional speech

Posted 7:46 pm, February 27, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) participates in a discussion during SiriusXM's The Agenda, hosted by Ari Rabin-Havt with guests Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) at SiriusXM Studio on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) participates in a discussion during SiriusXM's The Agenda, hosted by Ari Rabin-Havt with guests Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) at SiriusXM Studio on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

MADISON — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is bringing a college student who received a deportation exemption to be his guest at President Donald Trump’s first speech before a joint meeting of Congress.

Pocan is one of several Democrats bringing guests to the speech Tuesday night, February 28th they say will demonstrate inclusion, equality and diversity.

Pocan’s guest is Lupe Salmeron, who received a deportation exemption under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after immigrating to Wisconsin from Mexico 12 years ago.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is bringing Roddy Rice of New London. He worked at Neenah Foundry for 38 years. Baldwin says he will highlight the need to buy American.

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, of La Crosse, is bringing neurologist Dr. Donn Dexter, who advocates for more federal health funding.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment