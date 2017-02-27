Rep. Mark Pocan bringing immigrant to President Trump’s congressional speech

MADISON — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is bringing a college student who received a deportation exemption to be his guest at President Donald Trump’s first speech before a joint meeting of Congress.

Pocan is one of several Democrats bringing guests to the speech Tuesday night, February 28th they say will demonstrate inclusion, equality and diversity.

Pocan’s guest is Lupe Salmeron, who received a deportation exemption under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after immigrating to Wisconsin from Mexico 12 years ago.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is bringing Roddy Rice of New London. He worked at Neenah Foundry for 38 years. Baldwin says he will highlight the need to buy American.

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, of La Crosse, is bringing neurologist Dr. Donn Dexter, who advocates for more federal health funding.