Show of support: Elected officials visit Jewish Community Center in response to threats

Posted 12:29 pm, February 27, 2017, by

WHITEFISH BAY — Elected leaders representing Milwaukee’s North Shore community visited the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center on Monday morning, February 27th in response to recent threats.

The elected leaders included Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Glenn Grothman, Rep. Gwen Moore, State Sen. Alberta Darling and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. The officials banded together to demonstrate their support for the JCC.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s