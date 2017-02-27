× Supporting new mothers: Medical College of Wisconsin receives $2.1M for “Periscope Program”

MILWAUKEE — A major grant was announced for the Medical College of Wisconsin Monday, February 27th.

United Health Foundation officials presented $1.2 million to fund the “Periscope Program” — PERInatal Specialty COnsult Psychiatry Extension.

The program addresses the mental wellness of new and expectant mothers in the Milwaukee area. Women will have access to more than 350 primary care professionals for physical and mental help before and after giving birth. It’ll involve immediate, real-time, peer-to-peer access to consultation by a perinatal psychiatrist; a Periscope Project coordinator to help identify community resources, and; digital resources via MCW’s website featuring a care provider toolkit composed of medical management resources including assessment tools, treatment algorithms, treatment information and continuing medical education (CME) modules.

“If you go around our state, mental health is one of the big priorities in our state. The mental health needs have exploded in our state. So this this is a very, very important project to help new babies get launched in a better situation,” Senator Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) said.

Studies show one in 10 women experience mental distress either during or after a pregnancy.

The program will launch starting on July 1st.