“This bill is the right step:” Missouri copies Wisconsin law on officer-involved shooting investigations

MISSOURI -- When it comes to deadly police shootings, a Wisconsin law was the first of its kind. Now, it is the blueprint for officials in another Midwestern state who hope the third time is the charm.

In August 2014, the nation watched rioting in Ferguson, Missouri -- prompted by a fatal police shooting.

Less than four months prior, Governor Scott Walker signed a bill making Wisconsin the first state to require outside investigations for deadly officer-involved incidents.

"This bill is the right step in the right direction to protect both the community and to protect law enforcement," Michael Bell said.

That pitch has previously fallen on deaf ears in the Show Me State.

Bell testified last week in Jefferson City, Missouri on behalf of the bill's sponsor, Shamed Dogan. Dogan sponsored the same bill in 2015 and again in 2016. Both times, it went nowhere -- but Dogan said it's different this time.

"We haven't had any of the police unions endorse it, but we've had progress because they haven't come out and opposed it, which they did the first year I sponsored the bill," Dogan said.

Parts of the Missouri bill read word-for-word like the Wisconsin law. Dogan said he reminds colleagues the bill passed unanimously in Wisconsin.

"The fact this is a bill that was signed into law in Wisconsin, which has a Republican legislature and a highly-respected Republican governor, I think all those things speak in its favor," Dogan said.

Bell, who has advocated for police reform since the 2004 shooting death of his son in Kenosha said it's not about assigning blame. It's about having an impartial investigation and making the findings public.

"This takes a look at the true causes and how we fix that by making recommendations that might become training policy in the future," Bell said.

Along those lines, FOX6 News has confirmed the UW-Madison Law School is hosting a conference in May. It will bring together law enforcement groups and experts from other high-hazard professions like those who investigate plane crashes or when someone dies in surgery.

Everyone involved will explain their methods for studying deadly incidents.