NEW YORK — The baby giraffe watch is on as a New York zoo has entered the fifth day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth.

Animal Adventure Park started streaming video Wednesday of 15-year-old April in her enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of New York City.

This will be April’s fourth calf. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6′ tall at birth. One the calf is born, Animal Adventure Park will hold a contest to name the calf.