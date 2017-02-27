× Whitewater High School evacuated after suspicious package found outside

WHITEWATER — Whitewater High School was evacuated Monday morning, February 27th after a suspicious package was found outside.

The package was found shortly before 8 a.m. At that time, students were immediately moved to the school auditorium and are currently being moved off campus to UW- Whitewater Young Auditorium as a precautionary measure.

The Whitewater Aquatic Center has been evacuated and nearby residents have been notified.

Local law enforcement, fire department, in conjunction with Kenosha Bomb Squad, and the Whitewater Unified School District are managing the incident.

Police are asking residents to keep the area around the high school clear for emergency personnel.

Students can be picked up at UW- Whitewater Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St. and vehicles will be able to be picked up after the site has been cleared.

Any community residents seeking alternative placement can report to the City of Whitewater Municipal Building Community Room or the Irving Young Library.