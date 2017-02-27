Zita Bridal Salon on Jefferson Street to close this April

Posted 5:48 pm, February 27, 2017, by
Zita Bridal Salon

MILWAUKEE — Zita Bridal Salon in Milwaukee is closing after six years in business.

The owner of the salon said one of the factors going into the decision to close was that more consumers are moving towards online shopping for wedding dresses.

The closing of the boutique follows the closure of its neighbor, George Watts & Son, which was located in the same building.

The salon will have a closing sale starting Thursday, March 2nd, and then it will stay open until April, when it will permanently close.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s