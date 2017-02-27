× Zita Bridal Salon on Jefferson Street to close this April

MILWAUKEE — Zita Bridal Salon in Milwaukee is closing after six years in business.

The owner of the salon said one of the factors going into the decision to close was that more consumers are moving towards online shopping for wedding dresses.

The closing of the boutique follows the closure of its neighbor, George Watts & Son, which was located in the same building.

The salon will have a closing sale starting Thursday, March 2nd, and then it will stay open until April, when it will permanently close.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.