2-alarm fire damages vacant building on Milwaukee's north side, cause under investigation

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, February 28th responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant building on Milwaukee’s north side.

It happened around 3 a.m. near 27th and Concordia.

When crews arrived on scene they encountered heavy smoke and fire on the second floor of the building.

No one was injured.

Firefighters also responded to a small fire at the building Monday night, February 27th.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation.

