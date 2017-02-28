2-alarm fire damages vacant building on Milwaukee’s north side, cause under investigation

Posted 6:29 am, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:32AM, February 28, 2017
Fire near 27th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, February 28th responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant building on Milwaukee’s north side.

It happened around 3 a.m. near 27th and Concordia.

When crews arrived on scene they encountered heavy smoke and fire on the second floor of the building.

No one was injured.

Firefighters also responded to a small fire at the building Monday night, February 27th.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this development story.

