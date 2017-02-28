Dense fog ADVISORY issued for Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Cos. until midnight
2 women charged with murder in death of Kim Jong Nam; could face the death penalty

Kim Jong Nam

Two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur airport have been charged with murder.

Kim, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died suddenly on February 13th.

Doan Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah, citizens of Vietnam and Indonesia, are accused of committing offenses under sections 302 and 34 of the Malaysian Penal Code.

If found guilty, they will face the death penalty, according to charge sheets read in court Wednesday.

