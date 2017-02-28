Dense fog ADVISORY issued for Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Cos. until midnight
Aerotropolis plan seeks to unite development efforts around Mitchell Airport

Posted 5:58 pm, February 28, 2017
MILWAUKEE — A new plan is designed to attract more development around General Mitchell International Airport.

Aerotropolis Milwaukee is recommending ways the airport can be used as a tool to promote more activity.

It includes a variety of transportation and zoning proposals across cities in southern Milwaukee County.

The plan also focuses on six growth areas, many of which are already the target of local planning efforts.

