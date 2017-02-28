Dense fog ADVISORY issued for Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Cos. until midnight
Bucks forward Michael Beasley to miss at least 3 games with hyperextended left knee

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 27: Thon Maker #7 and Greg Monroe #15 help Michael Beasley #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks off the court after Beasley was injured during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 27, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley suffered a left knee injury during the second quarter of the game at Cleveland Monday night, February 27th.

Bucks officials said Tuesday Beasley had an MRI examination that revealed a hyperextended left knee.

Beasley is expected to be sidelined for at least the next three games (vs. Denver, vs. LA Clippers, vs. Toronto) and will be re-evaluated at that time, Bucks officials said in a news release.

According to the Bucks, in 50 games (five starts) this season, Beasley is averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.1 minutes per contest. He leads the team in field goal percentage (career-high 54.2) and is connecting on a career-high 42.1 percent (16-38) of his 3-point field goal attempts.

Beasley, 28, was acquired from Houston in a trade that sent guard Tyler Ennis to the Rockets on September 22nd.

