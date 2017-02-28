× Bucks forward Michael Beasley to miss at least 3 games with hyperextended left knee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley suffered a left knee injury during the second quarter of the game at Cleveland Monday night, February 27th.

Bucks officials said Tuesday Beasley had an MRI examination that revealed a hyperextended left knee.

Beasley is expected to be sidelined for at least the next three games (vs. Denver, vs. LA Clippers, vs. Toronto) and will be re-evaluated at that time, Bucks officials said in a news release.

According to the Bucks, in 50 games (five starts) this season, Beasley is averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.1 minutes per contest. He leads the team in field goal percentage (career-high 54.2) and is connecting on a career-high 42.1 percent (16-38) of his 3-point field goal attempts.

Beasley, 28, was acquired from Houston in a trade that sent guard Tyler Ennis to the Rockets on September 22nd.