× Common Council members ask U.S. Attorney General for help in expediting Collaborative Reform assessment

MILWAUKEE — A majority of the Milwaukee Common Council asked United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions for help in expediting the initial report of the Department of Justice Collaborative Reform assessment with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

In the letter, the Council members asked Attorney General Sessions for assistance in making public the report of initial findings from the Community Oriented Policing Services of the Department of Justice’s Collaborative Reform assessment, which was launched in December 2015.

The letter, sent on Tuesday, February 28th, reads in part:

“According to the DOJ, the goal of Collaborative Reform with the Milwaukee Police Department is to assess, monitor, and assist the MPD, in concert with the community, in the implementation and sustainment of reforms that improve community-oriented policing practices, transparency, professionalism, accountability, and public trust, taking into account national standards, best practices, current and emerging research, and community expectations. “Following the assessment, the COPS Office is to issue a public initial report detailing the findings of the assessment, along with specific recommendations for improvement. We expected the report and findings to be issued in January 2017, and now we are fast approaching March 1. “We respectfully ask that you use your authority to either release this report to the public immediately or that you provide a date certain on which it will be released. Public safety and policing in our city is paramount in importance for our citizens, and for us as elected Common Council members who are sworn to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”

The letter is signed by the following Common Council members:

Ashanti Hamilton (Common Council President)

Bob Donovan

Jose Perez

Cavalier Johnson

James Bohl

Milele Coggs

Khalif Rainey

Chantia Lewis

Michael Murphy

Mark Borkowski

Tony Zielinski

Russell Stamper, II

Nik Kovac

Robert Bauman

When the initiative was launched in December 2015, officials indicated the process of completing the assessment could take up to two years.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.