Does your pooch have an obedience problem? The benefits and importance of dog training

MILWAUKEE -- You know that dog that jumps all over everybody and never actually comes when their owners tell them to? No one wants that dog! that's why we've called in Wisconsin Humane Society behavior evaluator Kyra Mandas. She's here with do's and don'ts of dog training.
Benefits & Importance of Dog Training:
- Puppy classes provide the opportunity for getting your new family member started off right. Puppy classes provide the experiences and opportunities for your puppy to develop interaction skills with other puppies, with people, and in new environments.
- Puppy socialization has been found to be critical to the psychological health of adult dogs.
- Training provides dogs with the basic good manners we all want; from polite greeting when guests arrive, to walking nicely on the leash, to coming when called.
- Training classes provide dog owners the skills and knowledge for dealing with common, normal dog behaviors; starting with puppy behaviors such as housetraining and chewing.
- No matter what age you start training your dog, foundation training provides the basis for any activity, behavior or job you want your dog to do.
- Training has been shown to be important to keeping dogs in their 'forever' homes.
- Training builds your mutual bond, enhances the partnership and enriches the relationship you share with your dog. Is there anything better?
- What is truly the most foundational cue to teach a dog? Surprisingly, it`s not 'sit' and 'down.' Teaching your dog eye contact, and 'hand touch,' are the basics for learning nearly everything else, including good manners and tricks.
- No jumping
- We love when our dogs are excited to see us, but not everybody wants paw prints on their shirt. Here`s the key to preventing your dog from jumping up on you - and everyone else - no matter how excited they are.
- The key is ignoring unwanted behavior, and rewarding good behavior. So when your dog jumps, turn and ignore her until she`s got four on the floor. And then immediately reward that good behavior with a treat or her favorite toy.