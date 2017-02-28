× “Exciting time for Milwaukee, Green Bay:” Bucks, Packers leaders talk about arena, Titletown District

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers are building common ground through real estate.

Leaders from two of the biggest development projects in the state took the stage Tuesday, February 28th at a real estate forum in Milwaukee.

Ed Policy, VP of the Packers and Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks talked about their respective projects. They said they’ve learned a lot from each other.

“An exciting time for Milwaukee. An exciting time for Green Bay. Development is usually good for everyone and everything, so it’s neat to see,” Feigin said.

Feigin said he met with Packers leadership almost as soon as he came to Wisconsin to learn about the Titletown project. He also teased a “major commercial announcement” surrounding the Bucks arena project in a few months.