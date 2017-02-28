× Funding approved for improvements at Mitchell International, Timmerman Airports

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker announced on Tuesday, February 28th the approval of funding totaling $4,439,126 for several construction, lighting and signage projects to improve safety at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport. A combination of state, Milwaukee County and Federal Aviation Administration funds will be used for these projects.

The projects include replacing or rehabilitating badly deteriorated pavements, grooving two runways to improve braking action and replacing various guidance signs and lighting systems to improve safety at the airport.

Work on the three recently approved projects began this fall and is expected to be complete in 2017.

Gov. Walker also announced the approval of two improvement projects at Timmerman Airport, totaling $1,930,862. One project will reconstruct the primary runway and the second will reconstruct the aircraft apron and connecting taxiway.

Airport improvement projects are administered through WisDOT’s Bureau of Aeronautics.