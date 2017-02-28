× Good Samaritan alerts officials to fire at unoccupied home in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A good Samaritan alerted officials to a fire at an unoccupied home in Sheboygan County Tuesday, February 28th.

The 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m.

Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened at a home on County Highway W in the Town of Mitchell. First responders found an active fire at the home.

Initial reports indicated the homeowners were not home at the time.

Several fire departments responded to the scene.

As of 2:40 p.m., firefighters were still working to put out the fire.

