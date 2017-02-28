Dense fog ADVISORY issued for Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Cos. until midnight
Winter Weather ADVISORY for most of SE Wisconsin Wednesday from 6am to 6pm

Good Samaritan alerts officials to fire at unoccupied home in Sheboygan County

Posted 3:07 pm, February 28, 2017, by
Sheboygan County

Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A good Samaritan alerted officials to a fire at an unoccupied home in Sheboygan County Tuesday, February 28th.

The 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m.

Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened at a home on County Highway W in the Town of Mitchell. First responders found an active fire at the home.

Initial reports indicated the homeowners were not home at the time.

Several fire departments responded to the scene.

As of 2:40 p.m., firefighters were still working to put out the fire.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s