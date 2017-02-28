Dense fog ADVISORY issued for Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Cos. until midnight
Here’s why the internet isn’t working Tuesday

Posted 3:06 pm, February 28, 2017
A picture shows an Ipad with the logo of 'Amazon web services' on November 13, 2012 in Paris. French tax authorities have demanded $252 million in back taxes and interest from online retailer Amazon, according to a company document on November 13, 2012.AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)



NEW YORK — The internet has been a little difficult for people to navigate on Tuesday.

Amazon Web Services, the popular storage and hosting platform used by a huge range of companies, reported that it is experiencing intermittent outages.

People are reporting outages and delays on services like Slack, Trello, Sprinklr, Venmo and even Down Detector, which is the site that shows where real time outages are occurring. Affected sites said the outage began around 12:40 p.m. ET.

Amazon acknowledged that it’s having issues. In a note on its website, the company specified that it is the Simple Storage Service (S3) tied to its US-EAST-1 servers in Northern Virginia.

“AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3.”

An Amazon spokesperson said the company believes it has identified the cause of the outage and is working to repair it.

CNNTech will update as more information becomes available.

