Severe thunderstorm WARNING for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan & Washington Cos. until 11:30am

‘Holy crap!’ Serena Williams surprises players on public tennis court

Posted 11:07 am, February 28, 2017, by

Many tennis fans might wonder how they would fare playing against the world’s best.

Yet few expect to be challenged during a friendly match on a public court.

That’s exactly what happened in San Francisco on Sunday when 23-time time grand slam champion Serena Williams asked two unsuspecting recreational tennis players if she could share a court with them.

The exchange was captured and published on Williams’ Snapchat account.

“Just having a stroll at night and I’m thinking about asking these guys if I can hit with them just to see their reaction,” the world No. 1 can be heard saying as she approaches the court.

Understandably, the reaction was one of shock.

“Holy crap,” one of the men can be heard saying.

Williams was welcomed onto the court but, because she didn’t have tennis shoes with her, ended up playing in a pair of knee-high boots.

The moral of the story? “You never know when I could be coming to a tennis court near you,” Williams said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s