How Lin-Manuel Miranda could change Twitter

Posted 10:56 am, February 28, 2017, by
Creater Lin-Manuel Miranda is a frequent Twitter user and the site appears to be a huge fan of him too.

Count Twitter among the “Hamilton” fans.

At the very least the site digs its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On Monday Twitter user Casey Maher posted a super cut of Miranda doing his signature hand gesture at various appearances.

Maher noted that if the composer keeps bringing out his move “I won’t be able to keep this gif within Twitter’s size limit anymore.”

Twitter caught wind of it and had an answer for her.

“If there’s ever an expansion in size limit you’ll know why,” Twitter responded.

Cue the delight of Miranda fans.

Even the man himself seemed shocked by his seeming reach.

Miranda, who is a prodigious tweeter, responded with a flushed face emoji.

