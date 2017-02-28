“I killed my cousin on accident:” Oliver Kennedy pleads guilty to amended charge in June fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 38-year-old Oliver Kennedy of Milwaukee, charged in connection with the June 28th fatal shooting of 49-year-old Alac Jackson has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

In court on Tuesday, February 28th, Kennedy pleaded guilty to an amended charge — one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, penalties for felonies-Class “D” felony. He will be sentenced on March 17th.

The shooting occurred near 28th and Capitol Drive around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28th.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found Jackson suffering from a fatal gunshot wound — slumped over in a chair inside an apartment.

Officers and MFD attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim. He died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Kennedy, when officers arrived on scene, Kennedy was crying an on his cell phone. He told officers someone had been shot in the head.

A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the floor of the apartment.

An autopsy determined Jackson died as a result of the gunshot wound to the right side of his head, and his death was ruled a homicide. The medical examiner noted that this was a contact wound — meaning that the muzzle of the gun was against Jackson’s skin when the gun was fired.

The complaint indicates police spoke with a friend of both the suspect and the victim in this case. This friend told investigators Kennedy and Jackson had a history of “playing with guns and drinking.” The friend said he received a telephone call from Kennedy around 2:30 a.m. on the night of the shooting — and Kennedy told him that he and Alac were drinking and playing with a gun when he accidentally shot Alec. The friend said Kennedy was crying and saying it was an accident and he didn’t mean for it to happen.

Investigators spoke with a witness to the shooting, who indicated after the shooting, Kennedy said “I just killed my cousin on accident,” and then dropped a gun.

Kennedy was interviewed by police, and Kennedy told investigators on the night of June 28th, he and Jackson were drinking when Jackson pulled a handgun from his waist and pointed at Kennedy. Kennedy said this made him mad, so he walked toward Jackson and told him if he was going to point that gun at him, he was going to take it from him and use it.

Jackson had the gun pointed at the ground after racking it, and once Kennedy got to where Jackson was sitting, Kennedy said he put both of his hands on the gun and began to wrestle it away from Jackson.

As they were wrestling — the gun went off, striking Jackson. The gun then fell to the ground.