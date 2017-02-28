Winter Weather ADVISORY for most of SE Wisconsin Wednesday from 6am to 6pm

“It’s concerning,” but officials believe they’ve found fix for E. coli problem at South Shore Park

Posted 9:46 pm, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:22PM, February 28, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- There's been a bacteria problem at South Shore Park in Milwaukee for years, but now, experts say they've found a solution, and they didn't have to look far for a fix.

"It is kind of concerning. We've come here a lot over the years with my daughter," Mike Marsh said.

"It actually has one of the highest incidents of closures in the Great Lakes," Kevin Haley, landscape architect with Milwaukee County said.

E. coli keeps shutting down the beach.

In early February, a $3 million construction project began in a parking lot to help fight the ongoing problem.

"Unfortunately, the water quality out here gets challenging," Haley said.

To combat runoff and evict some pesky birds, Milwaukee County officials are making the whole area environmentally sustainable.

"Where you would normally have parking lot islands with trees and vegetation, we'll have depressed areas that water runs into. The plants absorb the water purify it, infiltrate it down into the ground," Haley said.

Haley said these simple tweaks will help reduce harmful bacteria naturally. A barrier in the form of a new lakefront walkway will also help eliminate runoff.

"If they do something about it and take care of it -- I`m all for it," Marsh said.

There's only one other element needed to keep the park clean -- YOU. You're asked to stop feeding the birds, and put garbage in the trash.

"'It`s pretty sustainable stuff. It doesn't require a lot of effort," Haley said.

The parking lot construction is set to be done in time for the popular South Shore Frolics in July.

Water quality will also be monitored by experts at the UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences.

