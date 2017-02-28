Jury trial to begin for Amy Van Wagner, accused in shooting death of husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The jury trial begins Tuesday, February 28th for 52-year-old Amy Van Wagner -- the Oconomowoc woman accused of killing her own husband.

Amy Van Wagner faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, and one count of hiding a corpse, as party to a crime.

Stanley Van Wagner was found dead in the basement of his Oconomowoc home in May 2015. Police say he was shot with a .380 caliber handgun. Investigators do not believe Stanley was killed in the basement. They believe his body was dragged there from upstairs after the shooting.

Amy Van Wagner was taken into custody early on February 24th, 2016 by Oconomowoc police — nine months after her husband was found dead.

Oconomowoc police were first called out to the Van Wagner home on May 17th, 2015, shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Officials said Van Wagner’s wife found her husband’s body in the basement and contacted a neighbor, who then notified police.

According to the criminal complaint, the neighbor told police he went over to the Van Wagner’s home across the street after Amy Van Wagner came to his home asking for help, indicating that she thought she found her husband in the basement unresponsive.

The neighbor told police he observed an individual lying on the basement floor covered in a tarp.

Stanley Van Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.The complaint indicates responding officers found Stanley Van Wagner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators found a computer and a pillow near Van Wagner’s body with bullet holes in them.

According to the complaint, Amy Van Wagner said she had gone down to the basement on May 17th to start a load of laundry, and she wanted to get some sewing/craft items from a room in the basement where Stanley was found. The door was closed and locked, and Amy told investigators she found that odd because the door was usually never locked. Amy said she went upstairs to get a tool to open the door, and when she came back down and opened the door, she saw Stanley in the room under the tarp. She then went to the neighbor’s home.

Amy Van Wagner allowed investigators to perform an initial search of the home, according to the complaint. There was no sign of forced entry to the home.The complaint says Amy Van Wagner told investigators she hadn’t removed anything from the basement area. When investigators called Stanley Van Wagner’s cell phone, it went straight to voicemail. It wasn’t located at the home.

The next day, officials conducted a more thorough search of the Van Wagner residence. Stanley Van Wagner’s missing cell phone and some missing firearms were not located.

Investigators learned Stanley Van Wagner had kept “several” handguns and rifles in the home — secured in a gun safe, with one gun kept in a nightstand in the bedroom. Amy Van Wagner told investigators her husband owned an older .22 caliber rifle, a hunting rifle, a .223 caliber rifle, a shotgun, two .380 caliber handguns, a .45 caliber revolver and a small derringer revolver.

Amy Van Wagner indicated only Stanley knew the combination for the safe, and where the key for the safe was kept. According to the complaint, Amy Van Wagner said Stanley had accused her of taking money out of the safe without his permission, which is why only he knew how to access the safe.

According to the complaint, Amy Van Wagner indicated she hadn’t seen Stanley since the Friday morning (May 15th) before he was found dead — something she said wasn’t uncommon because of their busy schedules.

The complaint indicates during a search of the home, two shell casings were located in the office upstairs, along with blood, a hole in the drywall, and an empty leather handgun holster lying on the floor near the gun safe.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab came to the home for a search, and found two fired bullets in the office, which were identified as .380 caliber bullets, and a large blood stain under an ottoman and rug in the basement. According to the complaint, investigators noted that it “appeared someone placed the rug over the blood stain to conceal it.”

Investigators noted that it “appeared Stanley Van Wagner was shot in the office (upstairs), and dragged downstairs to the basement, where his body was “found” by Amy Van Wagner.

Two days after Stanley Van Wagner’s death, investigators interviewed Amy Van Wagner again. She further re-iterated that she hadn’t seen Stanley since May 15th — two days before he was found dead.