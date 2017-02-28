Lake Country School in Hartland CLOSED Wednesday, March 1 due to illness

HARTLAND — Lake Country School located in Hartland will be closed on Wednesday, March 1st due to an increasing number of children becoming ill over the past two days.

According to the school, over 20 percent of the students, and 25 percent of the staff are absent. They also have several cases of strep throat.

According to a letter sent out to parents, after conferring with Waukesha County, the medical director, and asking several parents, the school has decided to spend the day on Wednesday, disinfecting the building. The school encourages parents to keep their children home if they have fevers, or respiratory conditions.

The closure includes all after school activities including the YMCA program. All field trips have been cancelled also.