× Latest: Kenosha police arrest suspect in Chase Bank robbery

KENOSHA — Kenosha police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that occurred at the Chase Bank on Washington Road on Monday, February 27th.

Officials say the suspect walked into the bank around 5:45 p.m. He implied he had a bomb and demanded money. The suspect left the bank with money and fled in a vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, information on a suspect was developed. Search warrants were conducted at two local addresses. Later on Monday evening, information was received about a suspicious subject at a local business. Officers responded and located the bank robbery suspect.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody — and is expected to be charged with the bank robbery.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.