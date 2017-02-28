× Miller Park exhibition games: Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, February 28th tickets for the two exhibition games at Miller Park will go on sale Wednesday, March 1st beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The Brewers are set to take on the Chicago White Sox at Miller Park on Friday, March 31st at 7:10 p.m. — and again on Saturday, April 1st at 1:10 p.m.

According to a Brewers news release, all fans who attend either contest will receive a complimentary $10 food and beverage voucher upon entry. Fans can use the voucher to try the extensive new menu at any of the brand new concession stands, bars, and kiosks throughout the ballpark. The voucher can only be used during the exhibition games at Miller Park on March 31st and April 1st, 2017. The voucher is not redeemable for cash or change and is not valid in any other areas of Miller Park such as Fridays, All-Inclusive Areas, Suites, or the Johnson Controls Stadium Club.

This winter, Miller Park was home to an extensive upgrade, a complete transformation of the food and beverage hospitality experience throughout the ballpark. The project is the single largest upgrade to Miller Park by the Club in every measure, from scope to financial investment, since the facility opened in 2001. The project is funded entirely by Brewers ownership and Delaware North Sportservice, and the two exhibition games will mark the official unveiling of the new concessions experience.

Tickets for both contests are available for purchase by visiting the Miller Park Box Office, via phone at 414-902-4000 or online at Brewers.com. All seats in the Field Diamond Box are available for $20, while tickets for the Field Infield Box are $15. All other seats will be available for only $10. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General parking is $11 if purchased in advance, $12 on the day of the game.

In addition, Associated Bank is providing fans with an opportunity to score coveted Opening Day tickets. The first 25 fans to sign up for a Brewers™ Checking account at the Associated Bank Experience (located behind section 113 at Miller Park) during each of these two exhibition games will receive two Opening Day tickets. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Fans can help pass the time until Opening Day by following the Brewers on social media. They can enter to win a variety of prizes including autographed memorabilia, a Brewers 10-Pack, and tickets to Opening Day, by sharing their favorite Brewers traditions on Twitter and/or Instagram using the hashtag #SeeUApril3. For additional information please visit brewers.com/tradition.