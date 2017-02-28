Milwaukee’s “Street Angels” purchase new wheels to help city’s homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A new set of wheels is now in the City of Milwaukee. It's not flashy or luxurious, but it has the potential to help hundreds of the city's homeless.

The group, "Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach" was using their personal cars to deliver blankets and food to Milwaukee's homeless, but that's all changed.

"We were finally able to get the bus -- because it was bought by the community for the community. We did a lot of online fundraisers," said Eva Welch, Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach president.

Welch and Shelly Sarasin are leaders of the organization. Last fall, the group raised funds to purchase a retired ambulance to help them in their mission. The ambulance was sold to someone else, but then a bus came across their radar.

"In total it was about $7,000 and that includes insurance and registration, so I think we got a really good deal," said Welch.

On board, there are bins stuffed with donated supplies.

"We have everything we would need for someone to survive homelessness," said Sarasin.

The Street Angels work three nights a week and help an average of 75 homeless people. As a personal rule, they refer to them as their friends. They even keep a log of who they are.

"They know when and where to meet us. We've built relationships with a lot of them," said Welch.

That's exactly what keeps the Street Angels going.

"The other night I had someone saying to me, 'I'm done. I can't do this anymore. I'm done.' And I'm like, 'you've had bad days before just as I have, and we're still 100% of getting through them, so I'll see you Tuesday,' -- and he was there Tuesday," said Sarasin.

Many chain restaurants are making donations to the group's cause. For example, Chick-fil-A has donated almost 100 sandwiches.

CLICK HERE if you'd like to pitch in to help the Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach.