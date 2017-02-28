× PA AG says Pres. Trump suggested threats targeting JCCS may be designed to make “others look bad”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pennsylvania’s attorney general says President Donald Trump suggested that a wave of threats to Jewish community centers may be designed to make “others look bad.”

Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, was part of a group of state attorneys general who met with President Trump at the White House Tuesday.

Shapiro says he asked President Trump at the meeting about how states and the federal government could better collaborate against the threats.

He says President Trump responded by calling the threats “reprehensible, but then added that, “sometimes it’s the reverse, to make people or to make others look bad.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was not at the meeting, but says the president has made “extremely clear” that any act of violence directed at Jewish organizations is “condemned by this administration. Full stop.”