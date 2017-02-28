“People are merciless:” Tattoo artist’s vehicle stolen outside his shop with precious items inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VIEW -- A car was stolen from Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood in a matter of seconds. The victim said it wasn't the loss of the vehicle that hurts the most, but the loss of the irreplaceable items inside.

It has always been a safe place for Matt Stolzenburg, but on Thursday evening, February 23rd, the parking lot of his tattoo parlor became the scene of a crime.

"It was too strange to process right at the time," Stolzenburg said.

Just as he was loading up for a trip out of town, his 2012 Chevy Traverse was stolen.

"Probably inside the tattoo shop 30 seconds, 30 seconds max, and when I came back outside, the car was gone," Stolzenburg said.

The thieves took off on S. Howell, as items flew from Stolzenburg's trunk.

"We saw my portfolio, my line drawing book with tattoo designs," Stolzenburg said.

It wasn't until Saturday that police found the vehicle. Investigators said a man ran from the car as police approached.

"Inside was just super trashed," Stolzenburg said.

Photos of the interior of the vehicle show a case of Mountain Dew and a change purse were left on the seat. Shoes and bags, and even a pellet gun were left behind.

"A whole bunch of other people's stuff," Stolzenburg said.

But it is what was missing when the vehicle was recovered that's most upsetting for Stolzenburg. A print book, tattoo machine and art work have disappeared.

"These are things that can`t be recreated. No matter how many drafts or tracing or whatever, it's just not the same," Stolzenburg said.

Stolzenburg said he thinks the items have probably been thrown out. He said he wants others to know this can happen in an instant -- anywhere.

"People are merciless these days, super, super merciless," Stolzenburg said.