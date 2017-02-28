WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump addresses joint session of Congress
Pres. Trump says he’s open to immigration package that could include path to legal status

Posted 7:07 pm, February 28, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House February 27, 2017 Washington, DC. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House February 27, 2017 Washington, DC. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump told television anchors Tuesday, February 28th that he is open to an immigration package that could include a path to legal status for many people living in the United States illegally.

That’s according to a person with knowledge of the discussion, which occurred ahead of President Trump’s prime-time address to Congress.

President Trump also said he was open to citizenship for the so-called Dreamers — those who were brought to the country illegally as children. The president has previously called legislation that includes citizenship or legislation amnesty.

He told attendees at Tuesday’s meeting that “the time is right” for a bill as long as there is “compromise” on both sides.

The person with knowledge of the discussion was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

