Pres. Trump signs order mandating review of rule aimed at protecting streams, wetlands

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the review of a rule aimed at protecting small streams and wetlands from development and pollution.

President Trump says at a White House signing ceremony that the rule is one of the “worst examples of federal regulation” and that “it has truly run amok.”

He also says the rule has been “a disaster.”

The order instructs the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review the Obama-era rule that redefined which bodies of water are protected under the Clean Water Act.

President Trump had railed against the rule during his campaign and Republicans have been fighting it since its inception, slamming it as an example of federal overreach.

Democrats have argued it safeguards drinking water for millions.