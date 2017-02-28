× Pres. Trump suggests former Pres. Obama behind protests against GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump says he believes President Barack Obama is behind some of the protests against Republican lawmakers across the country.

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that aired Tuesday, President Trump responded to a question about the protests, saying, “I think that President Obama is behind it, because his people are certainly behind it.”

He adds that he thinks Obama loyalists are also behind White House leaks.

President Trump concedes, “I also understand that’s politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

He says he’s not surprised, saying “I’m changing things that (Obama) wanted to do.” President Trump said he’s tougher than Obama in terms of his efforts to deport anyone living in the country illegally.