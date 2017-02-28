Dense fog ADVISORY issued for Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Cos. until midnight
School district in Waupaca Co. approves plan to keep Narcan on hand at all schools

Narcan will soon be available in schools in Waupaca County.

Members of the Weyauwega-Fremont School District approved the plan to keep the heroin overdose antidote in all schools in the district on Monday, February 27th.

Narcan is used in emergencies to treat people who have overdosed on drugs like heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioids.

School officials said so far, they’ve never needed it, but they want to have it on hand just in case.

