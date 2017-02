SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Severe weather rolled through southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday morning, February 28th. One of the elements of these storms, up to quarter-sized hail.

Take a look at some of the tweets that were posted online after the storms passed through the Madison area.

nbc15_madison: HAIL IN MIDDLETON: What are you seeing? pic.twitter.com/DSuNZnaEU2 — Don Moore (@FS_Engineer) February 28, 2017

@nbc15_madison we had our share of hail in Sun Prairie this morning.. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/aOzWj9DzUP — Jordan Steward (@JordanSteward6) February 28, 2017