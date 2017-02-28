Stop by National Bakery and Deli to celebrate Paczki Day!

Posted 9:29 am, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:32AM, February 28, 2017

MILWAUKEE --  Everybody is Polish on Fat Tuesday! That was certainly the case for the crowds lined up at National Bakery & Deli today. Carl spent the morning there for Paczki Day.

National Bakery & Deli (website)

At National Bakery & Deli, we offer only the finest in fresh baked goods and deli items. Visit National Bakery & Deli at our Milwaukee, Brookfield, and Greendale locations for a delightful dine in or carry out bakery & deli experience. For those with a little more of a sweet tooth, we offer a vast selection of baked goods from special occasion cakes such as birthday, wedding or graduation cakes to delightful tortes, cookies, pastries, doughnuts, muffins, pies and tarts. If you're looking for a touch of homemade quality, we maintain a mouth watering selection of breads, buns and rolls - Baked Fresh Daily!!

