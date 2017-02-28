× Transport yourself to 1985: State Fair announces Retro Futura, Main Stage act for August 3rd

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, February 28th its fourth show slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Fairgoers will be transported back 1985 when Retro Futura hits the Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The show will feature a lineup of 1980s icons including:

Howard Jones

Men Without Hats

Modern English

The English Beat

Paul Young

Katrina (of Katrina and the Waves)

Tickets for Retro Futura are $35 and $25 and will go ON SALE Friday, March 24th at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. All seating for the 7:00 p.m. show is reserved. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.