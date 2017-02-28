Dense fog ADVISORY issued for Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Cos. until midnight
United Airlines adding or expanding service for 31 destinations

Posted 5:58 pm, February 28, 2017
United Airlines

United Airlines

MILWAUKEE — United Airlines is significantly expanding its service from Chicago and other hubs just in the time for the peak summer travel season this year.

The Chicago-based carrier said 31 destinations — both domestic and international — will see new or expanded service, with most of the new flights beginning on June 8. A couple of additional flights will be introduced earlier and a couple more later in early July or August. A large chunk of the new service is out of Chicago, giving Milwaukee-area business travelers more destination options.

Travelers from United’s largest hub at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will get new service starting June 8 to Springfield, Missouri; Charlottesville, Virginia; Champaign/Urbana, Illinois; Columbia, Missouri; Reno, Nevada; Rochester, Minnesota; and Spokane, Washington.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

