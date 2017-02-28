× West Bend man arrested, accused of setting fires at 3 businesses within 20 days

WEST BEND — A 21-year-old man from West Bend was arrested on Tuesday, February 28th on arson charges, after three fires at West Bend businesses in 20 days.

According to West Bend police, the first fire happened February 6th around 8:00 p.m. in front of Sweet Creations on S. Main Street near W. Decorah Road. Police said the fire was determined to have occurred in a decorative wicker basket near the front entrance to the business, which was close at the time. The fire was suppressed by an employee from a neighboring business, and the damage was contained to the wicker basket.

No one was injured.

The second fire happened six days later, on February 12th around 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Seven Up Bottling Company on W. Kilbourn Avenue near S. 2nd Avenue. Police said the fire occurred in a garbage dumpster. The business was closed at the time and damage was contained to the dumpster.

No one was injured.

The third fire happened 14 days later, on February 26th around 11:15 p.m. at Mountain Outfitters on S. Main Street near Hickory Street. Police said the fire occurred in a small utility trailer containing cardboard boxes, parked under the deck of the closed business. Those inside the building were safely evacuated.

No one was injured.

The 21-year-old man who was arrested is believed to have intentionally started all three of these fires. He was arrested on charges of arson to a building, arson to property other than a building and recklessly endangering safety.