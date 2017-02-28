What do you see in this girl’s fishing trip selfie?

TIFTON, Ga. — What do you think this is?

People all over the internet are trying to decide what exactly is standing in the background of this 13-year-old girl’s selfie.

On Saturday, Jessica Ogletree posted the haunting photo on Facebook.

FB FRIENDS CHECK THIS OUT! This picture was taken by my 13-year-old daughter earlier today at Paradise (the fishing place) in Tifton, Ga. Notice my son Kolton in the background and then notice the gentleman standing to his right!!!

Haley and her brother went fishing with their grandparents over the weekend, but the man who appears to be standing in front of Kolton was not a part of the trip.

Ya’ll this gentleman was NOT with them today and there was no one else at these back ponds where they were fishing! The only people there today were Haley, Kolton, and their grandparents.

When the picture was snapped, Kolton was fixing the tackle box and no one else was with him, according to WALB.

When Haley got home, she went through her pictures, saw the photo and showed her mother.

Comments on the photo vary, with many people calling it a fake.

“Fake. Photoanalysis yall,” Slade Hunt wrote. “The picture is a transparent cut from another picture.”

While some people believe the photo is authentic.

The post has more than 2,700 shares and 1,300 likes.