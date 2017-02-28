× Wisconsin youth prison bill moves through hearing

MADISON — A bill addressing abuse allegations at Wisconsin’s troubled youth prison is gaining traction.

The measure would make guards at the facility outside Irma mandatory child abuse reporters. It sailed through a Senate judiciary committee public hearing Tuesday. Sen. LaTonya Johnson, one of the bill’s chief authors, was the only person who spoke on the measure, saying it would create accountability and transparency.

Wisconsin law protects mandatory reporters from being fired. Workers in nearly 30 professions are considered mandatory reporters in Wisconsin, including doctors and teachers — but not youth prison guards.

The FBI is currently investigating allegations of widespread abuse at the prison. Current and former inmates have filed two federal lawsuits challenging conditions at the prison.

The GOP-controlled Legislature has yet to pass anything addressing the prison.