Wynette McClelland sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to murder of Breanna Eskridge

MILWAUKEE — One of the two people charged in the murder of a shooting witness has learned her fate. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Wynette McClelland to 12 years in prison for her role in the murder of Breanna Eskridge.

Prosecutors say McClelland drove Eskridge to a home where she was shot and killed by 34-year-old Antonio Smith. Smith recently pled guilty in his case.

According to the criminal complaint, Eskridge was present when Eddie Powe was shot and killed on W. Port Sunlight Way on July 11, 2015. A little more than a week later, on July 19th, Eskridge was shot and killed near 12th and Concordia. Eskridge’s mother told police at the time, she believed “that her daughter was killed because Breanna was present at the murder of her boyfriend,” Eddie Powe.

The complaint indicates Eskridge was with Wynette McClelland just moments before she was fatally shot. McClelland told police she had known Eskridge and her twin sister for approximately a year “and that they were very good friends. McClelland stated that Breanna Eskridge had confided in her that she was present at the scene of the Powe homicide.”

In statements to police, McClelland said she “observed Antonio Smith shoot and kill Eddie Powe.” She also told police that Smith repeatedly contacted her and “expressed his concern that Breanna Eskridge was going to identify him to police as the murderer.” McClelland told police Smith “intended to kill” Eskridge and that “there weren’t going to be any witnesses.”

Cell phone records noted in the criminal complaint show there were instances in which Smith and McClelland spoke prior to the shooting of Eskridge. Smith also made phone calls and live two-way video chats from jail. Some of those conversations involved a storage unit near 51st and Good Hope Rd. When police executed a search warrant on the storage unit, they found the firearms and ammunition that were allegedly used in the Powe and Eskridge homicides.